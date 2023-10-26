Financial Sanctions: Democratic Republic of the Congo

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 2 entries under the Democratic Republic of the Congo Regime.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/433) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies which are, or have been, involved in the commission of a serious human rights violation or abuse in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a violation of international humanitarian law in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, or obstructing or undermining respect for democracy, the rule of law and good governance. The Democratic Republic of the Congo (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Democratic Republic of the Congo Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 (S.D. 2020/0475).

On 26 October 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Additions

The following entries have been added to the Consolidated List and are now subject to an asset freeze:

BYAMUNGU, Bernard Maheshe (Group ID: 16180)

DOB: 10/10/1974. POB: Democratic Republic of the Congo Low quality a.k.a: TIGER ONE Nationality: Democratic Republic of the Congo Address: Democratic Republic of the Congo. Position: (1) Brigadier General (2) Deputy Commander of operations and intelligence for M23 Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):DRC0064. (UN Ref):CDi. 038. Listed pursuant to paragraphs 7 (c) and 7 (h) of resolution 2293 (2016) as 'political and military leaders of Congolese militias, including those receiving support from outside the DRC, who impede the participation of their combatants in disarmament, demobilization and reintegration processes' and 'acting on behalf of or at the direction of a designated individual or entity, or acting on behalf of or at the direction of an entity owned or controlled by a designated individual or entity', as reaffirmed by paragraph 2 of resolution 2688 (2023). As a leader of M23 (CDe.006), he is involved in promulgating and supporting the armed group’s activities. He was promoted in January 2023 to Brigadier for the Congolese Revolutionary Army, the M23 armed branch. He was then appointed chief of staff and deputy to SULTANI MAKENGA (CDi.008), and has validated the planning for every M23 operations in DRC since then. A warrant has been issued by Congolese authorities for his arrest. Listed on: 26/10/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 26/10/2023 Last Updated: 26/10/2023 Group ID: 16180.



RUVUGAYIMIKORE, Protogène (Group ID: 16181)

DOB: (1) --/--/1968. (2) --/--/1969. (3) --/--/1970. POB: (1) Karandaryi Cell, Mwiyanike Sector, Karago Commune, Gisenyi Prefecture (2) Nyabihu District, Western Province, (1) Rwanda (2) Rwanda Good quality a.k.a: (1) GABY RUHINDA (2) RUHINDA (3) ZORRO MIDENDE Low quality a.k.a: GATOKARAKURA Nationality: Rwanda Address: Nyiragongo, North Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo. Position: Commander of the FDLR special unit 'Commando de recherche et d'action en profondeur' (CRAP) (now called Maccabe) Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):DRC0065. (UN Ref):CDi. 037. Listed pursuant to paragraphs 7 7 (b), 7 (e), and 7 (h) of resolution 2293 (2016) as 'being political and military leaders of foreign armed groups operating in the DRC who impede the disarmament and the voluntary repatriation or resettlement of combatants belonging to those groups'; 'committing acts in the DRC that constitute human rights violations or abuses or violations of international humanitarian law, as applicable, including those acts involving the targeting of civilians, including killing and maiming, rape and other sexual violence, abduction, forced displacement, and attacks on schools and hospitals'; and 'acting on behalf of or at the direction of a designated individual or entity, or acting on behalf of or at the direction of an entity owned or controlled by a designated individual or entity', as reaffirmed by paragraph 2 of resolution 2688 (2023). As a leader of FDLR (CDe.005), he has effective command and control over the group’s combatants. Listed on: 26/10/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 26/10/2023 Last Updated: 26/10/2023 Group ID: 16181.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details on the UN measures in respect of Democratic Republic of the Congo can be found on the relevant UN Sanctions Committee webpage.



Further details of the sanctions regime related to Democratic Republic of the Congo and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.