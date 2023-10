Financial Sanctions: Haiti

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 1 entry to the Haiti sanctions regime.

The Haiti (Sanctions) Regulations 2022 (S.I. 2022/1281) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies responsible for, complicit in or engaged in acts which threaten the peace, security or stability of Haiti. The Haiti (Sanctions) Regulations 2022 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Haiti (Sanctions) (Isle of Man) Order 2022 (S.I. 2022/1340).

On 20 October 2023 the United Nations Security Council updated the Haiti Sanctions List.

AMENDMENT

The following entry has been amended on the consolidated list and is still subject to an asset freeze:

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

HTi.001 Name: 1: JIMMY 2: CHERIZIER 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: Former Police Officer DOB: 30 March 1977 POB: Port-au-Prince, Haiti Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: BARBEQUE Nationality: Haitian Passport no: na National identification no: 001-843-989-7 (NIF – Haiti) Address: 16, Imp Manius, Delmas 40 B, Port-au-Prince, Haiti Listed on: 21 Oct. 2022, (amended on: 20 Oct. 2023) Other information: Jimmy Cherizier (AKA 'Barbeque') has engaged in acts that threaten the peace, security, and stability of Haiti and has planned, directed, or committed acts that constitute serious human rights abuses. Jimmy Cherizier is one of Haiti’s most influential gang leaders and leads an alliance of Haitian gangs known as the 'G9 Family and Allies'.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.