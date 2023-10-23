Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 027613C Whiton Investments Limited
- 032449C Kirby Park Estates Limited
- 112906C LIVERPOOL INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 117476C SHIELDPOINT 78 LIMITED
- 125946C A.S. PHOTOGRAPHY LIMITED
- 133186C AUTOMATED TRADING SYSTEMS LIMITED
- 134995C OC Developments Limited
- 135056C TBI PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 135328C KEB Golf Club Limited
This 23 October 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.