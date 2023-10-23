Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

027613C Whiton Investments Limited

032449C Kirby Park Estates Limited

112906C LIVERPOOL INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

117476C SHIELDPOINT 78 LIMITED

125946C A.S. PHOTOGRAPHY LIMITED

133186C AUTOMATED TRADING SYSTEMS LIMITED

134995C OC Developments Limited

135056C TBI PROPERTIES LIMITED

135328C KEB Golf Club Limited

This 23 October 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.