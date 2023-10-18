Financial Sanctions: Iran (Nuclear)

This news release is issued to publicise the amendment of 1 entry, addition of 1 entry and removal of 1 entry under the Iran (Nuclear) Sanctions Regime.

The Iran (Sanctions) (Nuclear) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/461) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies responsible for the proliferation or development of nuclear weapons in, or for use in, Iran. The Iran (Sanctions) (Nuclear) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Iran Sanctions (Nuclear) (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0477].

On 20 October 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Amendment

The following entry has been amended on the Consolidated List and are still subject to an asset freeze:

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

Entity

QODS AERONAUTICS INDUSTRIES (QAI)

a.k.a: (1) COMPANY FOR DESIGNING AND MANUFACTURING LIGHT AIRCRAFT (2) GHODS AVIATION INDUSTRIES (3) LIGHT AIRCRAFT DESIGN AND MANUFACTURING INDUSTRIES (4) LIGHT AIRPLANES DESIGN AND MANUFACTURING INDUSTRIES (5) QODS AVIATION INDUSTRIES (6) QODS RESEARCH CENTER Address: (1) Unit 207, Tarajit Maydane Taymori (or Teimori) Square, Basiri Building, Tarasht, Tehran, Iran, [P.O. Box 15875-1834, Km 5 Karaj Special Road.] (2) Km 5 Karaj Special Road, P.O. Box 15875-1834, Tehran, Iran Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):INU0253. (UK Statement of Reasons):Qods Aeronautics Industries (QAI) is an involved person within the meaning of the Iran (Sanctions) (Nuclear) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019. Qods Aeronautics Industries (QAI) is or has been responsible for, providing support for or facilitating a relevant nuclear activity, specifically the development of a nuclear weapon delivery system in, or for use in, Iran. Listed on: 18/10/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 18/10/2023 Last Updated: [18/10/2023] 20/10/2023 Group ID: 16138

Additions

The following entry was erroneously removed on 18 October 2023 and has now been re-added to the Consolidated List. This entry remains subject to an asset freeze:

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

Entity

SAMEN INDUSTRIES

a.k.a: (1) Khorasan Ammunition and Metallurgy Industries (2) Khorasan Metallurgy Industries (3) Khorasan Metalogy Industries (4) Metalogy Industry of Khorasan (5) Sanaye Metologie Iran (6) The Metallurgy Industries of Khorasan Address: 2nd km of Khalaj Road, end of Seyyedi St, PO Box 91735-549, Mashhad, Iran, 91735. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):INU0041. (UK Statement of Reasons):Involved in the procurement of components for centrifuges. (Phone number):(1) +98 511 3853008 (2) +98 511 3870225 (Type of entity):Enterprise (Parent company):(1) Ammunition and Metallurgy Group (2) Ammunition Industries Group (AMIG) (3) Defence Industries Organisation (DIO) (4) Ministry of Defence and Armed Force Logistics (MODAFL) Listed on: 02/12/2011 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 31/12/2020 Last Updated: [18/10/2023] 20/10/2023 Group ID: 12266

Removals

The following entry has been removed from the Consolidated List and are no longer subject to an asset freeze:

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

Entity

KHORASAN METALLURGY INDUSTRIES

Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):INU0158. (UN Ref):IRe.037. Subsidiary of AMIG which depends on DIO. Involved in the production of centrifuges components. [Old Reference # E.03.III.8] (Parent company):AMMUNITION AND METALLURGY INDUSTRIES GROUP (AMIG). Defence Industries Organisation (DIO) Listed on: 04/03/2008 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 03/03/2008 Last Updated: [31/12/2020] 20/10/2023 Group ID: 10448

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Iran (Nuclear) and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.