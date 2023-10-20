Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

000558V LAMBAGE LIMITED

002780V DENBURY UNLIMITED

008082V XYMAR INVESTMENTS LIMITED

011231V BEDFORD PARK LIMITED

013205V PERSPICACITY LIMITED

017087V Grant Thornton Specialist Services (Isle of Man) Limited

018007V KAPRUN HOLDINGS LIMITED

020347V Adamo Group Holdings Limited

This 20 October 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.