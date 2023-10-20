Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(3)
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 000558V LAMBAGE LIMITED
- 002780V DENBURY UNLIMITED
- 008082V XYMAR INVESTMENTS LIMITED
- 011231V BEDFORD PARK LIMITED
- 013205V PERSPICACITY LIMITED
- 017087V Grant Thornton Specialist Services (Isle of Man) Limited
- 018007V KAPRUN HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 020347V Adamo Group Holdings Limited
This 20 October 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.