Harbouring history: commemorative plaque reinstalled

A piece of the Isle of Man's maritime history has found its way back home, as a commemorative plaque is reinstalled at the Sea Terminal in Douglas. It's the result of an inquiry by the Corlett family, descendants of the Harbours Engineer during the Sea Terminal's inauguration.

The plaque, installed in 1965 and unveiled by Princess Margaret, memorialises the contributions of the Harbours Board at the time, including Mr. A.E. Corlett (Albert Edgar). His son, Robin, now lives in Cheshire but regularly visits the island with his family.

Amidst various renovations, the plaque at the Sea Terminal was removed and stored for safekeeping. Triggered by familial memories and a desire to preserve history, Robin’s son-in-law, Jon, recently inquired by email about the plaque's whereabouts, saying: