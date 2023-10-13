Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(3)
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 002495V REDLINE DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
- 007951V RUDLOE DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
- 011570V STARLINE HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 018111V TOWEST INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
- 020520V Charndale Limited
This 13 October 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.