Application for Dissolution - 1996 Act Companies

The Limited Liability Companies Act 1996

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant To Section 11a(3)(A)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below Limited Liability Companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 11A of the Limited Liability Companies Act 1996. Unless written objection is made to the Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of the publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

001005L Ectropyx LLC

This 13 October 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General