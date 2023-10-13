Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

038291C Kermont Investments Limited

090340C Ceefax Incorporation Limited

096677C KINFARE LIMITED

121787C MANN MADE ACCOUNTING SERVICES LIMITED

123790C NERINA UNLIMITED

124002C VALONIA LIMITED

127801C ROWAN TREE APARTMENTS LIMITED

131576C OCEAN MARINE SERVICES LIMITED

132421C RS Marketing and PR Limited

133922C GANLY TIPPER LEARNING LIMITED

134044C SUPASS Limited

134430C Dingo Ventures Ltd

136496C Columbia Limited

This 13 October 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.