Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 038291C Kermont Investments Limited
- 090340C Ceefax Incorporation Limited
- 096677C KINFARE LIMITED
- 121787C MANN MADE ACCOUNTING SERVICES LIMITED
- 123790C NERINA UNLIMITED
- 124002C VALONIA LIMITED
- 127801C ROWAN TREE APARTMENTS LIMITED
- 131576C OCEAN MARINE SERVICES LIMITED
- 132421C RS Marketing and PR Limited
- 133922C GANLY TIPPER LEARNING LIMITED
- 134044C SUPASS Limited
- 134430C Dingo Ventures Ltd
- 136496C Columbia Limited
This 13 October 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.