Visit Isle of Man Partners with Dr Alex George to Record ‘Stompcast’ Podcast Episode Featuring Peter Hickman

Dr Alex George, a distinguished doctor, mental health advocate, and renowned podcast host, partnered with Visit Isle of Man earlier this month to record an exclusive episode of his popular podcast, ‘Stompcast’ on the Isle of Man. Launching today, Monday 9 October, the three-part episode features a special guest appearance by Peter Hickman, celebrated Isle of Man TT racer and motorsport icon.

Dr Alex George is a prominent figure in the mental health advocacy sphere, using his platforms to create meaningful dialogues about wellness and resilience. Through ‘Stompcast’, he aims to break the stigma surrounding mental health and empower individuals to prioritise their emotional, mental and physical wellbeing.

The collaboration comes as a new survey of 2,000 UK adults, commissioned by Visit Isle of Man, revealed that:

Less than half of British adults (48%) find time to go outside every day





Younger people are particularly struggling to get outdoors with just:



29% of 16-24 year olds saying they find time to go outside every day



26% said they lack motivation and energy



21% said they don’t have time due to work





Almost half of Brits (44%) find holidays in the UK and British Isles more relaxing than trips abroad





42% said climate change events such as wildfires and heatwaves make them more likely to explore destinations closer to home





26% look at scenic routes when lookiing for destinations





25% look at clean air as a deciding facotr when chosing a destination

In light of these findings, Visit Isle of Man partnered with mental health campaigner and walking advocate, Dr Alex George, to call on the public to use their holidays to go somewhere where they can switch off, enjoy nature and recharge, to help boost the nation’s mental wellbeing.

The ‘Stompcast’ episode, which was recorded in Groudle Glen, features a candid conversation with Peter Hickman, shedding light on the mental and physical challenges and triumphs he has experienced throughout his esteemed motorsport career.

Dr Alex George, Founder and Host of ‘Stompcast’, commented:

‘Visiting the Isle of Man has been an incredible experience. The beauty of this island is not only found in its extraordinary landscapes but also in the welcoming spirit of its people. Recording this episode of ‘Stompcast’ here, with TT legend Peter Hickman, has allowed us to delve into important conversations about mental health, resilience and the undeniable connection between mind and environment; I want listeners of this episode to feel inspired to harness their own resilience and find strength in the face of adversity. ‘The findings from Visit Isle of Man’s survey show that so many of us are struggling to get outdoors. I’m calling on everyone to prioritise switching off and getting outside. This is so important for our wellbeing, and having experienced the natural wonder that is the Isle of Man, I can’t think of a better place to switch off and immerse in nature to boost your mood and build mental resilience.’

Deborah Heather, CEO of Visit Isle of Man, commented:

‘We were delighted to welcome Dr Alex George to the Isle of Man for this one-of-a-kind podcast episode. His dedication to mental health and mission to get the world out stomping aligns perfectly with the island’s key offerings, from our serene nature and many walking routes to our friendly and welcoming community, all of which serve as a powerful remedy for mental wellbeing. ‘Switching off and escaping the stress of daily life can be difficult, which is why we all need to take a break, but you don’t need to travel thousands of miles to do so. The Isle of Man has so much on offer, right on your doorstep, and as the only entire nation to be awarded a UNESCO Biosphere status, it’s one of the best destinations in the British Isles to nourish in nature. Through this unique partnership, we look forward to sharing the essence of the Isle of Man with Dr Alex’s ‘Stompcast’ community. ‘Effective partnerships are the cornerstone of our ten year Visitor Economy Strategy, ‘Our Island, Our Future’, embodying the ethos that collective efforts yield exceptional results. By forging meaningful collaborations with esteemed influencers, we aim to fulfil our ambition to be a leading year-round short break destination.’

The first of the three-part episode will be released on Monday 9 October, with the subsequent episodes releasing on Tuesday and Wednesday. All episodes will be made available on Apple, Spotify and other mainstream podcast platforms, and will be promoted through the ‘Stompcast’s’, Dr Alex George’s and Visit Isle of Man’s social media channels.