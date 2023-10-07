Chief Minister attends Conservative Party Conference

The Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK attended the Conservative Party Conference this week along with the Deputy Chief Minister Jane Poole-Wilson MHK.

Mr Cannan and Mrs Poole-Wilson met with a number of MPs and UK ministers including the Lord Chancellor Alex Chalk MP. A range of issues were discussed and the Chief Minister provided an overview of the Island’s economy and outlined the Isle of Man Government’s priorities.

A Government delegation will also be heading to the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool which starts this weekend.

The Chief Minister said:

‘Attending the Autumn conferences in Manchester and Liverpool provides an excellent opportunity to meet with key influencers face-to-face and raise the profile of the Island and its positive contribution to the UK and wider global community. ‘The relationship and political dynamics with Westminster have shifted post-Brexit and it is vital that the Isle of Man continues to promote positive dialogue with our friends and colleagues in the UK.’

During the Conservative Party Conference, the Isle of Man delegation attended a number of events relevant to UK free trade agreements, the Northern Powerhouse and the future of housing policy.

Mr Cannan and Mrs Poole-Wilson also met with the chief ministers of Jersey and Guernsey, discussing trade and alignment on international issues.

Other meetings included the EU’s Ambassador to the UK Pedro Serrano, and Henri Murison of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership on strengthening links between the Island and the North West.