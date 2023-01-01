‘Did Not Attend’ rates for July and August 2023

Missed appointment slots, often referred to as 'Did Not Attends' (DNAs) continue to affect GP surgeries across the Island – the DNA rates for July and August 2023 were as follows:

Practice Number of DNAs in July 2023 % of total DNAs in July 2023 % DNA rate per 1,000 patients from April – July 2023 Kensington 75 7.6% 4.3% Palatine 95 9.6% 2.8% Snaefell 146 14.7% 6.4% Hailwood 93 9.4% 4.2% Finch Hill 72 7.3% 5.1% Ramsey 92 9.3% 3.0% Laxey/Onchan 109 11% 4.5% Castletown 54 5.4% 3.9% Southern 96 9.7% 5.0% Ballasalla 32 3.2% 4.4% Peel 129 13% 5.0% Total 993

⠀

Practice Number of DNAs in August 2023 % of total DNAs in August 2023 % DNA rate per 1,000 patients from April – August 2023 Kensington 75 7.9% 5.1% Palatine 71 7.5% 3.9% Snaefell 77 8.2% 7.9% Hailwood 80 8.5% 5.2% Finch Hill 82 8.7% 6.3% Ramsey 95 10.1% 3.6% Laxey/Onchan 91 9.6% 5.5% Castletown 47 5.0% 5.0% Southern 121 12.8% 6.6% Ballasalla 80 8.5% 6.5% Peel 125 13.2% 6.4% Total 944

DNAs at the Manx Emergency Doctor Service (MEDS) were as follows for the same period:

MEDS July 2023 August 2023 Face to face appointments 574 471 DNAs 3 11 Percentage % 0.56% 2.34%

The MEDS contact number is +44 1624 650355.

If you cannot attend your appointment, please cancel it so that it can be offered to someone else. Information on how to cancel an appointment is on the Manx Care website, or you can see the best way to contact each GP practice below. Manx Care is regularly publishing monthly DNA data. Please note that Patient Access is a website that patients can sign up to via their practice.