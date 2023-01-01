Covid-19 Coronavirus

‘Did Not Attend’ rates for July and August 2023

Missed appointment slots, often referred to as 'Did Not Attends' (DNAs) continue to affect GP surgeries across the Island – the DNA rates for July and August 2023 were as follows:

PracticeNumber of DNAs in July 2023% of total DNAs in July 2023% DNA rate per 1,000 patients from April – July 2023
Kensington 75 7.6% 4.3%
Palatine 95 9.6% 2.8%
Snaefell 146 14.7% 6.4%
Hailwood 93 9.4% 4.2%
Finch Hill 72 7.3% 5.1%
Ramsey 92 9.3% 3.0%
Laxey/Onchan 109 11% 4.5%
Castletown 54 5.4% 3.9%
Southern 96 9.7% 5.0%
Ballasalla 32 3.2% 4.4%
Peel 129 13% 5.0%
Total 993   

PracticeNumber of DNAs in August 2023% of total DNAs in August 2023% DNA rate per 1,000 patients from April – August 2023
Kensington 75 7.9% 5.1%
Palatine 71 7.5% 3.9%
Snaefell 77 8.2% 7.9%
Hailwood 80 8.5% 5.2%
Finch Hill 82 8.7% 6.3%
Ramsey 95 10.1% 3.6%
Laxey/Onchan 91 9.6% 5.5%
Castletown 47 5.0% 5.0%
Southern 121 12.8% 6.6%
Ballasalla 80 8.5% 6.5%
Peel 125 13.2% 6.4%
Total 944    

DNAs at the Manx Emergency Doctor Service (MEDS) were as follows for the same period:

MEDSJuly 2023August 2023           
Face to face appointments 574 471
DNAs 3 11
Percentage % 0.56% 2.34%

The MEDS contact number is +44 1624 650355.

If you cannot attend your appointment, please cancel it so that it can be offered to someone else. Information on how to cancel an appointment is on the Manx Care website, or you can see the best way to contact each GP practice below. Manx Care is regularly publishing monthly DNA data. Please note that Patient Access is a website that patients can sign up to via their practice.

PracticeMethod of cancellation
Finch Hill Patient Access or email: FinchHill.GP@gov.im
Palatine Patient Access, email: palatine@gov.im or telephone: +44 1624 623931
Hailwood Patient Access or telephone: +44 1624 686949
Ballasalla Patient Access, email: BallasallaGroupPractice@gov.im or telephone: +44 1624 823243
Peel Patient access, text: +44 7624 468468, email: peeldoctors@gov.im or telephone: +44 1624 686968
Southern Patient Access or telephone: +44 1624686979
Kensington Patient Access or email: kensington@gov.im
Castletown Patient Access or email: cmc@gov.im
Snaefell Patient Access or email: admin.snaefell@gov.im
Laxey / Onchan Patient Access, email: laxey&villagewalk@gov.im or telephone -  Laxey: +44 1624 861350 and Village Walk: +44 1624 656020
Ramsey Patient Access or email: rgp.general@gov.im

