Applications for Dissolution – 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(3)
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 017561V CHAMOIS PROPERTY 2 LIMITED
- 017629V GORAL PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 017630V GAMUZA PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 019294V LA7 Limited
- 019337V 019337V Limited
This 6 October 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.