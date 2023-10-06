Applications for Dissolution – 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

017561V CHAMOIS PROPERTY 2 LIMITED

017629V GORAL PROPERTIES LIMITED

017630V GAMUZA PROPERTIES LIMITED

019294V LA7 Limited

019337V 019337V Limited

This 6 October 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.