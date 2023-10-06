Applications for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

033925C Nepeta Limited

059247C Utmost Partnerships Limited

076795C King Street Management Limited

110126C WIN SEMINARS LIMITED

127557C TEMPEST LIMITED

133159C CSS PLATINUM LIMITED

134062C STAM Group Limited

134260C SMJ Catering Limited

135835C Highlife Camper Co Limited

This 6 October 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.