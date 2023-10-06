Applications for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 033925C Nepeta Limited
- 059247C Utmost Partnerships Limited
- 076795C King Street Management Limited
- 110126C WIN SEMINARS LIMITED
- 127557C TEMPEST LIMITED
- 133159C CSS PLATINUM LIMITED
- 134062C STAM Group Limited
- 134260C SMJ Catering Limited
- 135835C Highlife Camper Co Limited
This 6 October 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.