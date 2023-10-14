Get hands-on with free CPR demonstrations in the heart of Douglas

Could you be the difference between a life lost and a life saved? Come and see the Restart a Heart Team on 14 October 2023, and learn the skills that could help those around you.

The Manx Care Resus Team and St John Ambulance will be at the Strand Shopping Centre in Douglas between 10am and 4pm on 14 October, performing Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) demonstrations, answering any questions that the public may have, and giving people the opportunity to have a go themselves (with and without defibrillators).

The initiative is led by Resuscitation Council UK, who gather an alliance of partners to raise awareness of cardiac arrests and to help people learn CPR. Survival rates from out-of-hospital cardiac arrests remain stubbornly low in the UK, with fewer than one in ten people surviving.

Senior Nurse, Paul Ellis, who will be leading the event, commented:

'It is a known fact that over 70% of people are not confident to perform CPR, so the aim of this campaign is to raise awareness and to teach the public about its importance. In the UK, around 80% of cardiac arrests happen in the home, so your two hands really can help save a life. The workshop was well received last year and we encourage people of all ages to come along because you never know who may need it. I’ve seen instances where grandchildren have successfully got their grandparents onto the Resuscitation to Recovery pathway. The demonstrations will be short, but could help give someone a lifeline.'

Claire Pickering of St John Ambulance, added: