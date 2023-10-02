Notice of Intention to Remove - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 2006
Notice of Intention to remove a Company from The Register
Pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006
Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006, that, at the expiration of 12 weeks from the date hereof, the below mentioned Companies will, unless cause be shown to the contrary, be struck off the Register.
- 020052V LIVETREE COMMUNITY LIMITED
- 019495V TOP DIGITAL MEDIA LIMITED
This 2 October 2023 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.