Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 008080V SAFEHAVEN AERO NAUTICAL LIMITED
- 010217V AXINITE PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 010219V ZEPHIR PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 014581V AB PROPERTY LTD
- 018387V SPTL Topco Limited
- 018867V Ex Animo Limited
- 018868V JWS Holdings Limited
- 018984V Tarakane Limited
- 019123V Quantum Seed Limited
- 019465V TQI Limited
- 019796V Carmine Limited
- 020231V Altras Living Limited
This 2 October 2023 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.