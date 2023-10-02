Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

008080V SAFEHAVEN AERO NAUTICAL LIMITED

010217V AXINITE PROPERTIES LIMITED

010219V ZEPHIR PROPERTIES LIMITED

014581V AB PROPERTY LTD

018387V SPTL Topco Limited

018867V Ex Animo Limited

018868V JWS Holdings Limited

018984V Tarakane Limited

019123V Quantum Seed Limited

019465V TQI Limited

019796V Carmine Limited

020231V Altras Living Limited

This 2 October 2023 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.