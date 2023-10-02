Declaration of Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

110709C BOIRREY LIMITED

131442C Camathne Limited

092650C HIGHVIEW PROPERTIES LIMITED

134465C Mad Jack's Glitch Bar Limited

032792C Mozart Services Limited

134582C RIDGELINE LIMITED

114737C STQS PROJECT MANAGEMENT LIMITED

129187C SUMMERHILL LIMITED

This 2 October 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.