Declaration of Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 110709C BOIRREY LIMITED
- 131442C Camathne Limited
- 092650C HIGHVIEW PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 134465C Mad Jack's Glitch Bar Limited
- 032792C Mozart Services Limited
- 134582C RIDGELINE LIMITED
- 114737C STQS PROJECT MANAGEMENT LIMITED
- 129187C SUMMERHILL LIMITED
This 2 October 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.