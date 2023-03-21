Financial Sanctions: Russia

This news release is issued to publicise the amendment of 1 entry under the Russian sanctions regime.

The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/855) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine, or obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia. The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Russia Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0504].

On 30 November 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Amendment

1 entry has been amended on the consolidated list and are still subject to an asset freeze and trust services sanctions.

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

Individual

PERENCEVIC, Mihajlo

Name (non-Latin script): Mihajlo PERENČEVIĆ

POB: Croatia Nationality: (1) Croatia (2) United States Position: Former President of Velesstroy Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): RUS1485. Financial sanctions imposed in addition to an asset freeze: Trust services. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 21/03/2023. (UK Statement of Reasons): [Mihajlo PERENČEVIĆ (hereafter PERENČEVIĆ) is a Croatian businessman and President of the Russian pipeline construction company, Velesstroy. As President, PERENČEVIĆ is working as a director or equivalent for a company that is carrying on business in sectors of strategic significance to the Government of Russia. PERENČEVIĆ owns or controls directly or indirectly Velesstroy because it is reasonable, having regard to all the circumstances, to expect that PERENČEVIĆ would (if PERENČEVIĆ chose to) be able, in most cases or in significant respects, by whatever means and whether directly or indirectly, to achieve the result that affairs of Velesstroy are conducted in accordance with PERENČEVIĆ's wishes. Velesstroy is carrying on business in the Russian construction, energy and extractives sector through their construction of oil and gas pipelines and facilities. PERENČEVIĆ is therefore obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia.] Mihajlo PERENČEVIĆ (hereafter PERENČEVIĆ) is an 'involved person' under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis of the following grounds: (1) PERENČEVIĆ has been involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia by working as a director or equivalent through his role as President of the Supervisory Board, of an entity, Velesstroy, which is or has been carrying on business in sectors of strategic significance to the Government of Russia, namely the construction, energy, and extractives sectors; (2) PERENČEVIĆ is associated with a person who is or has been involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia, namely Kresimir FILIPOVIĆ. (Gender): Male Listed on: 29/06/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 29/06/2022 Last Updated: [21/03/2023] 30/11/2023 Group ID: 15424.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Russia and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.