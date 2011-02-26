Financial Sanctions: Libya

This news release is issued to publicise the amendment of 5 entries under the Libya Sanctions Regime.

The Libya (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 (S.I. 2020/1665) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in the commission of a serious human rights violation or abuse in Libya; the commission of a serious breach of international humanitarian law in Libya; activities undermining Libya’s transition to a democratic, peaceful and independent country or any other activity that threatens the peace, stability and security of Libya. The Libya (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Libya Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0584].

On 29 November October 2023 the United Nations Security Council updated the Libya Sanctions List.

Amendment

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

The following entries have been amended and are still subject to an asset freeze:

Individuals

Name: 1: SAYYID 2: MOHAMMED 3: QADHAF AL-DAM 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 1948 POB: Sirte, Libya Good quality a.k.a.: Sayed M. Gaddef Eddam Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: na Passport no: Libyan passport No. 513519 National identification no: na Address: [na] Egypt (Believed status/location: deceased) Listed on: 26 Feb. 2011 (amended on 29 Nov. 2023, 1 Apr. 2016) Other information: Listed pursuant to paragraph 15 of resolution 1970 (Travel Ban). INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals



Name: 1: SAADI 2: QADHAFI 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: Commander Special Forces DOB: 27 May 1973 POB: Tripoli, Libya Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: na Passport no: a) 014797 b) 524521 c) Libya number AA862825, issued on 19 May 2021, issued in Tripoli (expires 18 May 2029) National identification no: na Address: [Libya (in custody)] Türkiye Listed on: 26 Feb. 2011 (amended on 29 Nov. 2023, 26 Mar. 2015, 2 Apr. 2012, 14 Mar. 2012, 28 Jan. 2022) Other information: Listed pursuant to paragraph 15 of resolution 1970 (Travel Ban). Listed on 17 March 2011 pursuant to paragraph 17 of resolution 1970 (Asset Freeze). INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals



Name: 1: Mohammed 2: Al Amin 3: Al-Arabi 4: Kashlaf

Name (original script): محمد الأمين العربي كشلاف

Title: na Designation: Commander of the Shuhada al-Nasr brigade, Head of the Petrol Refinery Guard of Zawiya's refinery DOB: 2 Dec 1985 POB: Zawiya, Libya Good quality a.k.a.: a) Kashlaf b) Koshlaf c) al-Qasab Low quality a.k.a.: [a) Kashlaf b) Koshlaf] a) Keslaf [d) al-Qasab] Nationality: Libya Passport no: C17HLRL3, issued on 30 Dec. 2015, issued in Zawiya National identification no: na Address: Zawiya, Libya Listed on: 7 Jun. 2018 (amended on 29 Nov. 2023, 17 Sep. 2018, 25 Feb. 2020) Other information: Listed pursuant to paragraphs 15 and 17 of resolution 1970 (Travel Ban, Asset Freeze)



Name: 1: Abd 2: Al-Rahman 3: [al-Milad] Salim 4: [na] Ibrahim al-Milad

Title: [na] Navy Major Designation: Commander of the Coast Guard in Zawiya DOB: 27 Jul. 1986 POB: Tripoli, Libya Good quality a.k.a.: Abdurahman Salem Ibrahim Milad b) Abdulrahman Salim Milad Kashlaf Low quality a.k.a.: a) Rahman Salim Milad b) al-Bija Nationality: Libya Passport no: Libya number G52FYPRL, issued on 8 May 2014 (Date of expiration: 7 May 2022) National identification no: [na] (Libya): 2519910 Address: Zawiya, Libya Listed on: 7 Jun. 2018 (amended on 29 Nov. 2023, 29 Apr. 2021) Other information: Listed pursuant to paragraphs 15 and 17 of resolution 1970 (Travel Ban, Asset Freeze), 1) Name of mother Huriyah Al-A'ib; and 2) Military ID is 36479



Name: 1: Osama 2: Al Kuni 3: Ibrahim 4: na

Name (original script): أسامة الكوني ابراهيم

Title: Manager of Al Nasr Detention Center in Zawiyah Designation: na DOB: [4 Apr. 1976] 02 April 1976 POB: Tripoli, Libya Good quality a.k.a.: a) Osama Milad b) Osama al-Milad c) Osama Zawiya d) Osama Zawiyah e) Osama al Kuni Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Libya Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Zawiyah, Libya Listed on: 25 Oct. 2021 (amended on 29 Nov. 2023) Other information: As de facto manager of the Al Nasr detention center the person concerned has directly, and/or through subordinates engaged in or provided support to acts that violate applicable international human rights law, or acts that constitute human rights abuses in Libya. The Person concerned has acted for or on behalf of or at the direction of two listed individuals intrinsically linked to the human trafficking activities of the Zawiyah network, namely Mohamed Kashlaf (LYi.025) and Abdulrahman al Milad (LYi.026). Listed pursuant to paragraphs 15 and 17 of resolution 1970 (Travel Ban, Asset Freeze) INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

Further information on the amended entry can be found on the United Nations Security Council Press Release.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details on the UN measures in respect of Libya can be found on the relevant UN Sanctions Committee webpage.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Libya and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.