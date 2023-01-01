Advisers appointed to support project exploring future of Isle of Man Airport

Three non-executive directors have been appointed to help guide the development of Isle of Man Airport.

In April, Tynwald Members received the Isle of Man Airport: Function, Future and Form report and noted: an incremental approach to exploring how the airport may be operated at arm’s length; and the intention to review its current position as a division of the Department of Infrastructure to potentially become a statutory board or limited company.

The Isle of Man Airport Board will be bolstered during this period of transition by the appointment of the three new advisers, who will provide independent advice and constructive challenge to the Board and executive team.

Christopher Holliday, from Leeds, brings almost four decades’ aviation industry experience to the board, including non-executive positions with a range of different companies. A graduate in aeronautical engineering, Mr Holliday began his career in 1985 and has amassed a wealth of knowledge through working for airports, airlines, aircraft manufacturers and industry associations.

Lorna Jack, from Stirling, is the current chair of the Highland and Islands Airport Ltd, which operates 11 Scottish airports. Ms Jack has experience of working as a chartered accountant for a range of companies across different sectors and served as the chief executive of the Law Society of Scotland for 12 years.

John McGlynn is an entrepreneur with a range of business interests across multiple sectors and strong links to the Island. He forged a working relationship with Glasgow Airport after creating businesses there in the 1990s, and continues to support the company with marketing advice and customer service solutions.

Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall MHK said: