Isle of Man Sports Awards: Call for nominations for top achievements

Sports fans are being invited to submit their nominations for the annual Isle of Man Sports Awards.

In total, there will be 12 categories, including sportsman and sportswoman of the year, and all nominees must be Manx or lived on the Isle of Man for at least two years.

People have three weeks to submit their recommendations online or by emailing iomsportsawards@gov.im before 21 December, when a shortlist will be drawn up.

The winners will be announced at a gala ceremony at the Villa Marina in Douglas on 28 February. The awards are being staged three weeks earlier than normal to enable more athletes who are based off-Island to take part and tickets will go on sale in the New Year.

The categories are:

Sportsman of the Year

Sportswoman of the Year

IOM Sports Ambassador

Under-21 Sportsman of the Year

Under-21 Sportswoman of the Year

Disability Sportsperson of the Year

Veteran Sportsperson of the Year

Sports Administrator of the Year

Sports Coach of the Year

Sports Team of the Year

Lifetime Achievement

The Leonie Cooil Courage & Inspiration Award

Sarah Corlett, Isle of Man Sport’s Executive Chairman, said:

‘The annual awards ceremony is a fitting way to celebrate the many achievements of the island's athletes and those many people who get involved through coaching, officiating, organising and participating, over another action-packed year. We're very fortunate to have such a talented and supportive sporting community and the awards not only recognise those competing but those that help them to achieve.’

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

‘This is very exciting time and I am confident that the achievements, dedication and commitment shown by our athletes, teams, volunteers, coaches and officials will make shortlisting a difficult job. ‘It was fabulous to see so many Manx athletes performing at such a high level this year, and in many cases, taking on the World’s best.’

Last year TT star Conor Cummins and equestrian rider Yasmin Ingham took the top honours.