UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man: Eleven businesses recognised for commitment to sustainability

Eleven businesses have successfully completed a series of workshops designed to encourage more sustainable working practices on the Isle of Man.

UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man’s ‘Sustainable Mann’ autumn series invited businesses to learn from industry experts on topics including biodiversity, climate change and energy.

Those that attended all six were presented with a special certificate that demonstrates their commitment to a more sustainable future from Clare Barber MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture on Monday.

Minister Barber said:

‘Businesses have an important role to play in a more sustainable future and I am delighted to see so many engage in these enlightening workshops. ‘What they take away from these sessions can influence their workforce, customers and the wider community and supports the UNESCO’s Biosphere Isle of Man’s main objectives.’

The 11 businesses to receive the recognition were Appleby (Isle of Man) LLC, Best Energy Solutions Ltd, Capital International Group Limited, Earthscope, Isle of Man Advertising & PR, Ivy Inglis, Manx Solar Electrical Ltd, Martyn Fiddler Limited, Nedbank Private Wealth, Nedgroup Investments and SQR Group Ltd.

The Sustainable Mann sessions are delivered in partnership with the Department for Enterprise, Isle of Man Chamber of Commerce, Net Zero Isle of Man, University College Isle of Man and the One World Centre.

In total, 24 businesses attended one or more workshops, which also covered starting a sustainable business, waste, circular economy.