Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 002141V ANTLER PROPERTY THIRTY LIMITED
- 002792V MAESTRO MARINE LIMITED
- 007623V TIERNAN PROPERTIES IOM LIMITED
- 010182V RIVIERA HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 017460V NSM MARITIME HOLDINGS (IOM) LIMITED
- 019337V 019337V Limited
This 27 November 2023 Edward Clague, Registrar General.