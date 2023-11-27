Covid-19 Coronavirus

Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

Monday, 27 November 2023

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

  • 002141V ANTLER PROPERTY THIRTY LIMITED
  • 002792V MAESTRO MARINE LIMITED
  • 007623V TIERNAN PROPERTIES IOM LIMITED
  • 010182V RIVIERA HOLDINGS LIMITED
  • 017460V NSM MARITIME HOLDINGS (IOM) LIMITED
  • 019337V 019337V Limited

This 27 November 2023 Edward Clague, Registrar General.

Issued By

Back to top