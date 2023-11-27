Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

002141V ANTLER PROPERTY THIRTY LIMITED

002792V MAESTRO MARINE LIMITED

007623V TIERNAN PROPERTIES IOM LIMITED

010182V RIVIERA HOLDINGS LIMITED

017460V NSM MARITIME HOLDINGS (IOM) LIMITED

019337V 019337V Limited

This 27 November 2023 Edward Clague, Registrar General.