Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

007571C Carnane Farms Limited

024636C Boscombe Investment Co. Limited

053467C Ardbraccan House Limited

077883C Howline Limited

096677C KINFARE LIMITED

126446C 126446C Limited

132421C RS Marketing and PR Limited

132917C PAULA'S KITCHEN LIMITED

134618C MANNIN PROJECT MANAGEMENT LIMITED

134854C Metropolitan Capital Finance (UK) Limited

135852C Indigo Hive Limited

135860C Blue Koala Limited

136496C Columbia Limited

This 27 November 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.