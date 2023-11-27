Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 007571C Carnane Farms Limited
- 024636C Boscombe Investment Co. Limited
- 053467C Ardbraccan House Limited
- 077883C Howline Limited
- 096677C KINFARE LIMITED
- 126446C 126446C Limited
- 132421C RS Marketing and PR Limited
- 132917C PAULA'S KITCHEN LIMITED
- 134618C MANNIN PROJECT MANAGEMENT LIMITED
- 134854C Metropolitan Capital Finance (UK) Limited
- 135852C Indigo Hive Limited
- 135860C Blue Koala Limited
- 136496C Columbia Limited
This 27 November 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.