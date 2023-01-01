Primary school postcard project champions Manx language

Hundreds of primary school children on the Isle of Man have participated in an inter-school postcard project as part of their efforts to learn the Manx language.

The project was organised by the Department of Education, Sport, and Culture’s (DESC) Manx Language Team, Yn Skimmee Gaelgagh, to coincide with the Cooish, a fun and friendly Manx language festival that takes place in November.

Culture Vannin provided each school with a range of eye-catching postcards designed by local artist Vicky Webb of Crumpetsandcrabsticks. This year’s postcards all featured pictures of Manx produce (Troar Vannin) and Manx Gaelic words.

Children at each school were then tasked with writing a message to a child at another school in Manx, which the recipient would read out on receipt.

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport, and Culture, said:

'This fantastic idea truly captured the imagination and encouraged writing and reading in our native tongue across different schools. Congratulations to all! Gura mie eu ooilley!'

The Isle of Man Post Office, a keen supporter of the Manx language, generously donated all the stamps required for the project.

Additionally, two creative competitions were also held to encourage secondary school children to use seasonal Manx vocabulary in a range of posters and other designs.