MCALS expand drop-in sessions throughout the winter

The Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service (MCALS) has added a number of new drop-in dates and venues from November through to January.



It is recognised that warm spaces encourage people to come together, so MCALS will now be available to meet with members of the public in designated warm spaces, along with other new venues during the winter months.

Each drop-in provides an opportunity for service users, patients, friends and family to discuss any concerns regarding health and care services, or to make enquiries if they are not sure where to start.

New venues include: Port Erin Methodist Church, St Mary’s on the Harbour Church, Crossroads for Carers, the Benefits Office, Live at Home Laxey and Colby Methodist Church. The MCALS also have established drop-ins at Henry Bloom Noble Library, Onchan Library, Peel Charity Shop, Jurby Health and Community Centre, Castletown Town Hall and Ramsey Town Hall.

MCALS is a confidential service operated by Manx Care, which is dedicated to driving positive change across the health and social care system by listening to feedback and acting upon it. The service aims to improve patient and service user experience by helping to sort problems out quickly, providing advice and pointing people in the right direction to get the help they need.

MCALS Lead, Rachel Douglas, commented:

‘The MCALS team is hugely popular within the community and we are eager to reach people in all areas of the Island – expanding drop-in sessions allows us to do this. We understand that not everyone is able to travel far, so bringing the slots to the service users allows them to have their voices heard. The warm spaces will provide an opportunity for friends and family to get together as well as providing us with feedback, and enabling us to address any queries and concerns in a friendly and safe environment.’

You can see the dates for drop-in sessions on the Manx Care website.