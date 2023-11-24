Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 037003C Rubislaw Limited
- 040982C Dunsill Limited
- 042357C Sindace Limited
- 043837C Kerris Limited
- 043852C Avionne Limited
- 126454C THEODEN DIRECTOR SERVICES LIMITED
- 126455C TIGER TIM PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 126523C 126523C LIMITED
- 127870C CLAIRE CHRISTIAN COUTURE LIMITED
- 130652C HOLBY LIMITED
- 131740C LEGACY TRADING LIMITED
- 131812C DENANKER LIMITED
- 131949C RMH TRADING LIMITED
- 135789C RC STRUCTURES LTD
This 24 November 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.