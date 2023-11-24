Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

037003C Rubislaw Limited

040982C Dunsill Limited

042357C Sindace Limited

043837C Kerris Limited

043852C Avionne Limited

126454C THEODEN DIRECTOR SERVICES LIMITED

126455C TIGER TIM PROPERTIES LIMITED

126523C 126523C LIMITED

127870C CLAIRE CHRISTIAN COUTURE LIMITED

130652C HOLBY LIMITED

131740C LEGACY TRADING LIMITED

131812C DENANKER LIMITED

131949C RMH TRADING LIMITED

135789C RC STRUCTURES LTD

This 24 November 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.