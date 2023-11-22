Tobacco Duty Rate Increases

This news release is issued to draw attention to an increase in duty rates for tobacco products from 6pm on 22 November 2023. These changes will be implemented by the Tobacco Products Duty Act 1986 (Amendment) (No.2) Order 2023.

The rates of most tobacco products will increase by Retail Price Index (RPI) (UK) plus 2%, with the rate for hand-rolling tobacco increasing by an additional 10%.

These changes add:

an average 85p to the price of a pack of 20 cigarettes depending on the value of the cigarettes,

approximately £3 to a 30g pack of hand-rolling tobacco, and

also increase the cost of cigars, pipe and chewing tobacco and tobacco for heating.

For further information, please contact Isle of Man Customs and Excise on 648190.