A week to celebrate ‘youth work in every place and space’

From feeding horses and donkeys to drinking hot chocolate on the beach around 100 children participated in a series of events underscoring the Youth Service's commitment to engaging with the local community this month.

From 6 – 12 November, National Youth Work Week saw young people from Onchan, Douglas and Laxey-based clubs participate in a series of events at local charities and businesses, centring on the theme of 'youth work in every place and space'.

Members from Willaston Youth Club helped their local community by doing a two-hour 'tip-run' for local residents, while Cronk-y-Berry Youth Club members fed horses and donkeys at the Home of Rest for Old Horses in Douglas. Laxey Youth Club took to their local Sea-side café, 'The Shed', for some cosy winter beach vibes, and Kenyons Café was a busy drop-in centre in Onchan over the weekend.

Area Youth Worker for the East, Emma Macaulay, said:

'One of the main priorities of the ten-year Youth Service Strategy is to provide safe, welcoming, well equipped, up to date, accessible youth provision for young people to meet at times when they are needed. 'Taking part in National Youth Work Week has been great fun for our members, and they really enjoyed it. It's not about the numbers of children attending; it's more about making sure those who need it have an outlet to engage with productive activities.'

Minister for Education Sport and Culture, Julie Edge MHK, said:

'The successful delivery of National Youth Work Week events reflects the Youth Service's dedication to promoting youth engagement in diverse spaces. These events align with the Youth Service's strategic plan, which emphasises creative and community-focused youth work. 'I'd like to extend my gratitude to all youth workers, club members, parents and guardians, and community organisations who made the event possible.'

For more information about the Youth Service programme, contact Youth Services on 01624 686057 or email YouthEnquiries@sch.im