Pause in gas disconnections agreed following constructive talks

Isle of Man Energy has agreed to a short pause in gas disconnections for domestic customers who are in debt and struggling to pay their bills.

It follows constructive talks held yesterday between Isle of Man Energy and the Office of Fair Trading as well as a subsequent meeting with the Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK.

The pause will give time for the Office of Fair Trading to review a number of cases lodged by Isle of Man Energy customers who have raised concerns around disconnection.

Isle of Man Energy has also made a commitment not to disconnect vulnerable customers who are on the company’s Priority Care Register and to ensure those who may be struggling are signposted to appropriate support.

Isle of Man Energy has also committed to review and update its disconnection policy, which will be published shortly.

Isle of Man Energy and the Isle of Man Government will continue to monitor the situation closely and will meet again to review the developments.