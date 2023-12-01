New civil penalites for breaches in obligations relating to the import or export of goods

The Treasury advises that there are new civil penalties for breaches of new reporting obligations in relation to the import and export of goods which come into operation on 1 December 2023.

The Customs (Contravention of a Relevant Rule) Regulations 2009, which provide for civil penalties for breaches of the rules relating to customs duties, are being amended. Penalties are being added for breaches of new regulations contained in the Customs (Import Duty) Regulations 2019 and the Customs (Export) Regulations 2020. The penalties may apply where a person fails to meet certain reporting obligations relating to the import or export of goods. This includes movements of goods to and from installations on the UK continental shelf such as oil platforms.

These Regulations are required under the terms of the Customs and Excise Agreement 1979 to keep the rules and procedures in relation to customs and excise duties in line with those in place in the United Kingdom.

For general enquiries please email customs@gov.im or call +44 1624 648130 (Monday to Friday 8:30am to 4:30pm).