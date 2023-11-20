Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 007922V TFA ADVISERS LIMITED
- 007951V RUDLOE DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
- 010574V BROADWINGS SERVICES LIMITED
- 012984V BLUE LAGOON PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 013531V PORTLEMOUTH INVESTMENTS LIMITED
- 014907V Junrap Investments Limited
- 017067V 3T Capital Limited
- 017561V CHAMOIS PROPERTY 2 LIMITED
- 017629V GORAL PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 017630V GAMUZA PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 018111V TOWEST INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
- 019098V Black Coral Consulting Ltd
- 020520V Charndale Limited
This 20 November 2023 Edward Clague, Registrar General.