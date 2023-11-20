Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

007922V TFA ADVISERS LIMITED

007951V RUDLOE DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

010574V BROADWINGS SERVICES LIMITED

012984V BLUE LAGOON PROPERTIES LIMITED

013531V PORTLEMOUTH INVESTMENTS LIMITED

014907V Junrap Investments Limited

017067V 3T Capital Limited

017561V CHAMOIS PROPERTY 2 LIMITED

017629V GORAL PROPERTIES LIMITED

017630V GAMUZA PROPERTIES LIMITED

018111V TOWEST INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

019098V Black Coral Consulting Ltd

020520V Charndale Limited

This 20 November 2023 Edward Clague, Registrar General.