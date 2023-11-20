Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 065363C Charnley Limited
- 076795C King Street Management Limited
- 110126C WIN SEMINARS LIMITED
- 117561C HALCYON INVESTMENTS LIMITED
- 129105C NOVO ALTUM (CORPORATE BUSINESS SERVICES) LIMITED
- 129613C MEDRAN CONSTRUCTION LIMITED
- 132702C Appstudio limited
- 133395C KUBO LIMITED
- 133613C CLARK WRAY BATHROOMS LIMITED
- 133795C REZERVAT CLUB IOM LIMITED
- 134343C ISLE CARE LIMITED
This 20 November 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.