Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

065363C Charnley Limited

076795C King Street Management Limited

110126C WIN SEMINARS LIMITED

117561C HALCYON INVESTMENTS LIMITED

129105C NOVO ALTUM (CORPORATE BUSINESS SERVICES) LIMITED

129613C MEDRAN CONSTRUCTION LIMITED

132702C Appstudio limited

133395C KUBO LIMITED

133613C CLARK WRAY BATHROOMS LIMITED

133795C REZERVAT CLUB IOM LIMITED

134343C ISLE CARE LIMITED

This 20 November 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.