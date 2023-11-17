FCDO and OFSI have issued joint ownership and control guidance relating to public officials and control in UK sanctions regimes

The Treasury advises that on 17 November 2023 the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) have issued joint guidance relating to ownership and control in UK sanctions regimes.

The full Ownership and Control: Public Officials and Control guidance can be found here

It is the policy of the Isle of Man Government to maintain the implementation of international sanctions measures in the Isle of Man, in line with such measures as have effect in the United Kingdom from time to time.

Further details of financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.

If you have any questions about this notice, please contact sanctions@gov.im