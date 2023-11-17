Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(3)
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 008939V KESWICK PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 012175V PRIME KAPITAL LTD
- 012449V LR PARTNERS LIMITED
- 018070V Alvarium Bluestar Club Limited
- 019278V Futura Limited
- 019320V Affinity Escrow Services Limited
- 019458V MH Income Solutions Limited
- 019535V Ireally Property Limited
This 17 November 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.