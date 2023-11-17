Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

073505C AR1995 Limited

129114C REFORM TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

134948C 134948 Limited

135050C Paws in Limited

135220C Cormid Limited

135787C Greenbow Pictures Limited

135812C Mountainbay Limited

136457C Ēste IOM Limited

This 17 November 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.