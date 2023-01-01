Five schools receive Green Flag award for ‘exceptional dedication’ to environment

Five primary schools have received an internationally recognised award for their ‘exceptional dedication’ to environmental education and sustainable practices.

St Mary’s Roman Catholic, Andreas, St John’s, Henry Bloom Noble and Victoria Road primary schools have received the Eco-Schools’ highest Green Flag award.

Each completed the seven-step programme that engages children in learning about global issues such as climate change, biodiversity and marine conservation.

This initiative prompted students to consider changes they could implement within their school and personal lives.

Additionally, each school established an eco-council to enact these ideas, including initiatives like cultivating their own food and setting up bird feeders and wildflower areas.

This achievement follows the collaborative efforts of the Department of Education, Sport, and Culture (DESC), working in conjunction with Eco-Schools, who conducted regular training sessions for teachers throughout the academic year.

Francis Hyland, UK Eco-Schools Coordinator, said:

‘We were thrilled to collaborate with DESC and Manx schools, aiming to promote eco-action and environmental learning, inspiring the conscientious leaders of tomorrow.’

This partnership has enabled hundreds of pupils and teachers to develop new skills and gain a deeper understanding of key global environmental concerns.

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport, and Education, said:

‘This significant milestone represents our collective endeavour to instil in students a sense of responsibility for the world they inhabit. We are appreciative of the guidance and support from Eco-Schools and hope it leads to a life-long love of the natural world.’

Maryjane Douglas, a teacher at St. John’s, said:

‘Our children are growing up in a world where climate change cannot be ignored. Alongside the program, they've learned to take simple steps to reduce the school’s carbon footprint. The children have been inspired and empowered and we are immensely proud of their initiatives.’

The schools’ accomplishments reflect DESC’s commitment to continuously raise awareness and understanding of climate change and sustainable practices at all levels of education.