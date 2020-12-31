Financial Sanctions: ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida

This news release is issued to publicise the amendment of 4 entries under the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Regime.

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida (United Nations Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/466) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies associated with ISIL (Da’esh) or Al-Qaida. The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida (United Nations Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida (United Nations Sanctions) (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0478].

On 16 November 2023 the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions list.

Amendments

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

The following entries have been amended and are still subject to an asset freeze:

Individuals

'ABD AL-SALAM, Said Jan

Name (non-Latin script): دیعس ناج دبع ملاسلا

DOB: (1) 05/02/1981. (2) 01/01/1972. Good quality a.k.a: (1) ABD-AL-SALAM, Sa'id Jan (2) KHAN, Dilawar, Khan, Zain Low quality a.k.a: (1) ABDALLAH, Qazi (2) ABDULLAH, Qazi (3) CAIRO, Aziz (4) JAN, Qasi, Sa'id (5) JHAN, Said (6) KHAN, Farhan (7) NANGIALI (8) WALID, Ibrahim Nationality: Afghanistan Passport Number: (1) OR801168 (2) 4117921 Passport Details: (1) Afghan number, issued on 28 Feb. 2006. Expire[d]s 27 Feb. 2011. Under name Said Jan 'Abd al-Salam (2) Pakistan number, issued on 9 Sep. 2008. Expire[d]s 9 Sep. 2013. Issued under name Dilawar Khan Zain Khan. National Identification Number: 281020505755 National Identification Details: Kuwait Civil Identification number issued under name Said Jan 'Abd al-Salam Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):AQD0302. (UN Ref):QDi.289. In approximately 2005, ran a 'basic training' camp for Al-Qaida (QDe.004) in Pakistan. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 21 Feb. 2019. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/notice/search/un/1928966 Listed on: 28/02/2011 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 09/02/2011 Last Updated: [31/12/2020] 16/11/2023 Group ID: 11634.



AG GHALI, Iyad

Name (non-Latin script): دایا غا يلاغ

DOB: --/--/1958. POB: (1) Abeibara, Kidal Region (2) Bourem Region, (1) Mali (2) Mali Good quality a.k.a: ARHALI, Sidi, Mohamed Nationality: Mali Passport Number: A1037434 Passport Details: Mali number, issued on 10 Aug. 2001. Expire[d]s on 31 Dec. 2014. National Identification Number: 012546 National Identification Details: Malian birth certificate Address: Mali. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):AQD0208. (UN Ref):QDi.316. Founder and leader of Ansar Eddine (QDe.135). Member of the Tuareg Ifogas tribe. Linked to the Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014) and Mouvement pour l’Unification et le Jihad en Afrique de l’Ouest (MUJAO) (QDe.134). Name of father is Ag Bobacer Arhali, name of mother is Rhiachatou Wallet Sidi. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 21 Feb. 2019. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/notice/search/un/5278332 Listed on: 04/03/2013 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 25/02/2013 Last Updated: [08/02/2023] 16/11/2023 Group ID: 12862.



MOSTAFA, Mohamed Amin

Name (non-Latin script): دمحم نیمأ ىفطصم

DOB: 11/10/1975. POB: Kirkuk, Iraq Nationality: Iraq Address: Via Della Martinella 132, Parma, Italy. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):AQD0237. (UN Ref):QDi.147. Under administrative control measure in Italy [scheduled to expire] which expired on 15 Jan. 2012. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 21 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 21 Feb. 2019. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/notice/search/un/1424267. Italy (Domicile) Listed on: 18/11/2003 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 12/11/2003 Last Updated: [08/02/2023] 16/11/2023 Group ID: 7868.

Entity

MAKHTAB AL-KHIDAMAT

Name (non-Latin script): بتكم تامدخلا

a.k.a: (1) Al Kifah (2) MAK (3) Afghan Service Bureau Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): AQD0067. (UN Ref):QDe.012. Absorbed into Al-Qaida (QDe.004). Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 21 Jun. 2010. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/notice/search/une/5282030 Listed on: 10/10/2001 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 06/10/2001 Last Updated: [31/12/2020] 16/11/2023 Group ID: 7263

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details on the UN measures in respect of ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida can be found on the relevant UN Sanctions Committee webpage.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.