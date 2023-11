The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Notice of removal of Companies from the Register

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to section 273 (sub-section 5) of the Companies Act 1931, that the names of the following Companies have this day been struck off the Register and that such Companies are hereby dissolved.

136336C Boarshaw Limited

This 14 November 2023 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.