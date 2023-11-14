Notice of Intention to Remove - 2014 Act Companies

The Foreign Companies Act 2014
Notice of intention to remove Companies from the Register
Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Section 17(3) of the Foreign Companies Act 2014, that, at the expiration of 12 weeks from the date hereof, the names of the under mentioned Companies will, unless cause be shown to the contrary, be removed from the Register.
- 000025F The Prudential Assurance Company Limited
- 001714F Travis Perkins Trading Company Limited
- 001884F Superdrug Stores PLC
- 004566F WOODEN SPOON SOCIETY
- 005750F GAME RETAIL LIMITED
- 005813F PARAGONEX LIMITED
- 005845F GENETECHMA FINANCE LIMITED
- 005957F Income Plus Services (UK) Limited
- 006087F ACTIVPAYROLL LTD
- 006119F STARLIT FUTURES LIMITED
- 006141F MERCIA REAL ESTATE PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 006172F LET'S DO VETERANS SUPPORT & REHABILITATION LIMITED
- 006224F BRANDS MARKETING INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
- 006227F OCEALOT ISLE REAL ESTATE LIMITED
- 006276F HAYS TRAVEL LIMITED
- 006317F PRIME OPTIONS LIMITED
- 006326F HAYS FOREIGN EXCHANGE LIMITED
- 006328F MONSOON STORES LTD
- 006355F Yarrafin IOM Limited
- 006391F IPS Evolution Limited
- 006401F Tristao International S/A
- 006408F PERFECT BREAKS LTD
- 006417F Peacock Stores Properties Limited
- 006418F Anglo Global Property Limited
This 14 November 2023 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.