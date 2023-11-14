Notice of Intention to Remove - 2014 Act Companies

The Foreign Companies Act 2014

Notice of intention to remove Companies from the Register

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Section 17(3) of the Foreign Companies Act 2014, that, at the expiration of 12 weeks from the date hereof, the names of the under mentioned Companies will, unless cause be shown to the contrary, be removed from the Register.

000025F The Prudential Assurance Company Limited

001714F Travis Perkins Trading Company Limited

001884F Superdrug Stores PLC

004566F WOODEN SPOON SOCIETY

005750F GAME RETAIL LIMITED

005813F PARAGONEX LIMITED

005845F GENETECHMA FINANCE LIMITED

005957F Income Plus Services (UK) Limited

006087F ACTIVPAYROLL LTD

006119F STARLIT FUTURES LIMITED

006141F MERCIA REAL ESTATE PROPERTIES LIMITED

006172F LET'S DO VETERANS SUPPORT & REHABILITATION LIMITED

006224F BRANDS MARKETING INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

006227F OCEALOT ISLE REAL ESTATE LIMITED

006276F HAYS TRAVEL LIMITED

006317F PRIME OPTIONS LIMITED

006326F HAYS FOREIGN EXCHANGE LIMITED

006328F MONSOON STORES LTD

006355F Yarrafin IOM Limited

006391F IPS Evolution Limited

006401F Tristao International S/A

006408F PERFECT BREAKS LTD

006417F Peacock Stores Properties Limited

006418F Anglo Global Property Limited

This 14 November 2023 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.