Financial Sanctions: Counter-Terrorism (International)

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 6 entries under the Counter-Terrorism (International) Sanctions Regime.

The Counter-Terrorism (International Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/573) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in terrorist activity. The Counter-Terrorism (International Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (SI 2019/573) have effect in the Isle of Man by the Counter-Terrorism (International) Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [SD 2020/0501].

On 14 November 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Additions

6 entries have been added to the consolidated list and are now subject to an asset freeze:

Individuals

CHOUMAN, Nabil Khaled Hilal

Name (non-Latin script): ليبن دلاخ للاه ناموش

Title: Mr DOB: --/--/1954. POB: Lebanon a.k.a: (1) CHOUMAN, Mr, Nabil (2) SHUMAN, Mr, Nabil Nationality: Lebanon Address: Lebanon. Position: (1) CEO (2) Founder Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):CTI0051. (UK Statement of Reasons): Nabil Khaled Halil CHOUMAN (hereafter 'CHOUMAN') is an involved person within the meaning of the Counter-Terrorism (International Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis of the following ground: CHOUMAN has provided financial services, or made available funds or economic resources, for the purposes of terrorism, specifically to Hamas. (Gender): Male Listed on: 14/11/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 14/11/2023 Last Updated: 14/11/2023 Group ID: 16203.



DEIF, Muhammad

DOB: (1) --/--/1965. (2) --/--/1964. (3) --/--/1963. POB: Khan Younis, Gaza, Occupied Palestinian Territories a.k.a: (1) AL-DAYF, Muhammad (2) AL-MASRI, Muhammad (3) DEIF, Mohammad Nationality: Palestinian Address: Gaza, Occupied Palestinian Territories. Position: Leader of the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): CTI0048. (UK Statement of Reasons): Muhammad DEIF is an involved person within the meaning of the Counter-Terrorism (International Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis of the following grounds: (1) Muhammad DEIF is a member of or associated with Hamas, an entity which is and/or has been involved in terrorist activity; (2) Muhammad DEIF is and/or has been involved in terrorist activity, namely being responsible for, engaging in, or providing support for, the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism. (Gender): Male Listed on: 14/11/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 14/11/2023 Last Updated: 14/11/2023 Group ID: 16183.



DUDIN, Musa Muhammad Salim

Name (non-Latin script): ىسوم نيدود

a.k.a: (1) DODIN, Musa, Muhammad, Salim (2) DOUDIN, Musa, Muhammad, Salim (3) DUDIN, Mousa (4) DUDIN, Mussa Nationality: Palestinian Address: Gaza, Occupied Palestinian Territories. Position: Member of the Hamas Political Bureau Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): CTI0047. (UK Statement of Reasons): Musa Muhammad Salim Dudin is an involved person under the Counter-Terrorism (International Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 in that he: (1) is or has been a member of or associated with Hamas who is or has been involved in terrorist activity; and (2) has been involved in terrorist activity, including the supply of weapons to Hamas, a proscribed terrorist organisation, for the purposes of terrorism, in or around 1992. (Gender): Male Listed on: 14/11/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 14/11/2023 Last Updated: 14/11/2023 Group ID: 16182.



HAMZA, Adbelbasit Elhassan Mohamed Khair

Name (non-Latin script): دبع طسابلا ةزمح نسحلا دمحم يخ

Title: Mr DOB: 23/08/1955. POB: Marawi, Sudan a.k.a: (1) HAMZA, Mr, Adb al-Basit (2) HAMZA, Mr, Adbelbasit Nationality: Sudan Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): CTI0053. (UK Statement of Reasons): Abdelbasit HAMZA Elhassan Mohamed Khair ('HAMZA') is an involved person within the meaning of the Counter-Terrorism (International Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis of the following ground: HAMZA has been involved in providing financial services, or making available funds or economic resources, for the purposes of terrorism, specifically to Hamas. (Gender): Male Listed on: 14/11/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 14/11/2023 Last Updated: 14/11/2023 Group ID: 16202.



ISSA, Marwan

DOB: --/--/1965. POB: Gaza, Occupied Palestinian Territories a.k.a: 'ISSA, Marwan Nationality: Palestinian Position: Deputy leader of the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): CTI0049. (UK Statement of Reasons): Marwan Issa is an involved person within the meaning of the Counter-Terrorism (International Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019. Marwan Issa is a member of or associated with Hamas, an entity which is and/or has been involved in terrorist activity. (Gender): Male Listed on: 14/11/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 14/11/2023 Last Updated: 14/11/2023 Group ID: 16184.



SINWAR, Yahya Ibrahim Hassan

DOB: (1) --/--/1961. (2) --/--/1963. (3) --/--/1962. a.k.a: (1) AL-SINWAR, Yehya (2) SINWAR, Yehia (3) SINWAR, Yehiyeh Address: Gaza, Occupied Palestinian Territories. Position: Hamas Political Leader in Gaza Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): CTI0050. (UK Statement of Reasons): SINWAR is an involved person within the meaning of the Counter-Terrorism (International Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019. SINWAR is a member of or associated with Hamas, an entity which is and/or has been involved in terrorist activity. (Gender): Male Listed on: 14/11/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 14/11/2023 Last Updated: 14/11/2023 Group ID: 16185.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Counter-Terrorism (International) and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.