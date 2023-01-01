Disruption to Manx Breast Clinic service

The Manx Breast Clinic is currently experiencing some disruption due to staffing issues, particularly in our ability to run the regular ‘One Stop’ assessment clinic for new referrals into the service, as well as recalls from the Breast Screening service.

Temporary doctor cover has been secured within the clinic, however this will mean some delays in first appointment and screening recall appointments due to lack of immediate locum availability.

All forthcoming ‘One Stop’ appointments will have to be cancelled and rebooked with a short delay in being seen by the Breast Team. Women requiring a follow-up appointment following their Breast Screening mammogram will be provided an appointment as soon as possible – please note that this appointment may be at the Nightingale Breast Centre in Manchester.

The team are currently working to rebook patients affected by this issue – currently we are anticipating no more than a seven day delay in being seen within the Breast Clinic. This delay is due to the availability of replacement consultants coming from the UK to assist.

Our ability to undertake breast cancer surgery is unaffected.

If you feel you may have a breast problem at this time, please contact your GP. For further queries, or if you need more information/symptom advice, please contact the Breast Care Nurse on 650194.