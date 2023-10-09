VAT: Temporary Zero-Rate for Drugs and Medicines Dispensed under a Patient Group Direction

This news release is issued to draw attention to a temporary change in the VAT rate for supplies of certain drugs and medicines.

The VAT legislation relating to medicines supplied under patient group directions is temporarily changing from 20% to zero-rated from 9 October 2023 to 31 March 2027.

The change in legislation will temporarily bring the VAT treatment of medicines supplied under patient group directions in line with medicines dispensed under a prescription. A patient group direction is a written instruction that allows healthcare professionals to supply and administer specified drugs and medicines to a pre-defined group of patients without a prescription.

The Isle of Man Government has an agreement with the United Kingdom to keep the management and administration of VAT and other indirect taxes aligned with the United Kingdom.

For general enquiries please email customs@gov.im or call +44 1624 648130 (Monday to Friday 8:30am to 4:30pm).