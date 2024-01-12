Tell us who should pay for nursing, residential and home care in the future

A consultation has opened to gather public feedback on two potential new payment models for nursing, residential and home care on the Isle of Man.

The consultation is not just for those currently in care, their families and care givers, but for all residents, as both models would require an overhaul of the way we all pay for care.

The two proposed models aim to make paying for care fairer, for those receiving support and their families. It is also hoped that the new models would help to ensure the long term financial sustainability of paying for care.

In June 2023 Tynwald supported further research into how these two models would work in practice.

Part of this research includes consulting with the public to explain the models and to ask for feedback on how some of the more detailed parts of the models might work, like thresholds and caps. The consultation also asks which model would be preferred.

The ‘free personal care’ model would be similar to the current system in Scotland. This is a more NHS-style model, where personal care is provided at no charge, regardless of someone’s income or assets. ‘Personal care’ would cover care of a personal nature like medication provision, feeding, bathing and dressing, at home or in a care home. It would not cover support such as cleaning or shopping.

The ‘mixed’ model would be similar to the system in Jersey, based on a threshold and cap scheme. This model would mean that those with more assets (savings, property and investments) above a certain ‘threshold’ would have to pay for their own care costs up to a specified amount (or ‘cap’). Those below the threshold would get Government support towards their care from Day One.

Both models would require people to meet their own accommodation and living costs, with alternative means tested support available to those who cannot afford to pay for those costs.

This consultation is not about how, or if, funds should be raised to pay for either of these models. However, the outcome of the consultation is likely to affect all residents as it may lead to Government deciding to raise funds by increasing tax, National Insurance, or introducing a new levy or reducing spend on an existing service to increase spend on care.

The consultation will close on 12 January 2024. Residents can complete the consultation online through the consultation hub, or paper copies can be requested from healthandcaretransformation@gov.im.

There will also be public and stakeholder question and answer sessions throughout November and December, more information about these sessions will be added to the main consultation page.

Visit the Nursing and Residential consultation page for more information.