Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

099303C UNITED NATIONS ASSOCIATION OF THE ISLE OF MAN

104142C Berraton Ltd

111496C FLAGSTAFF AGENCIES LIMITED

112592C ZYBURN LIMITED

112593C DALECREST LIMITED

114782C CITYNET WIRELESS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

114947C BIG NOTHING LIMITED

114955C DLRI LIMITED

118799C ANTIBES SHIPPING LIMITED

121232C ORCHID HOLDINGS LIMITED

132548C Equitbl Limited

132971C Heliquip Limited

133314C LE SANCTUAIRE LIMITED

133497C T D TRADING LIMITED

133761C ASPENDEN ROAD DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

134866C Aces Bouncy Castles Ltd

134910C 100yds IN Ltd

134955C QUEEN EVENTS LIMITED

135907C Career Science Limited

This 10 November 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.