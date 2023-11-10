Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 099303C UNITED NATIONS ASSOCIATION OF THE ISLE OF MAN
- 104142C Berraton Ltd
- 111496C FLAGSTAFF AGENCIES LIMITED
- 112592C ZYBURN LIMITED
- 112593C DALECREST LIMITED
- 114782C CITYNET WIRELESS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
- 114947C BIG NOTHING LIMITED
- 114955C DLRI LIMITED
- 118799C ANTIBES SHIPPING LIMITED
- 121232C ORCHID HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 132548C Equitbl Limited
- 132971C Heliquip Limited
- 133314C LE SANCTUAIRE LIMITED
- 133497C T D TRADING LIMITED
- 133761C ASPENDEN ROAD DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
- 134866C Aces Bouncy Castles Ltd
- 134910C 100yds IN Ltd
- 134955C QUEEN EVENTS LIMITED
- 135907C Career Science Limited
This 10 November 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.