Zero tolerance for rogue traders

The Office of Fair Trading has expressed concern that itinerant traders who recently targeted the Island, may be planning to return.

A warning has been issued following reports of traders illegally touting for work by knocking on doors in the hope of persuading householders to have work done on their property. This is known as ‘cold-calling’ and is illegal in the Isle of Man.

Traders have been known to cold-call anyone but often target the elderly and vulnerable in particular. The OFT has reiterated its previous advice which encourages the friends, neighbours and relatives of those most vulnerable to make them aware:

Do NOT use traders who call at your home without an appointment offering to do work





Do NOT be pressurised into having unnecessary work done





Do NOT fall for patter such as 'We were just in the area and noticed a problem'





Do NOT part with a significant amount of cash up front

Put one of our 'We do NOT deal with uninvited traders' signs in the window of your porch or front door. These can be obtained from the OFT office or website

Anyone being pestered by a rogue trader should call the police or Trading Standards for advice. People that are concerned they have already fallen foul of a rogue trader should contact the OFT's Trading Standards team by emailing iomfairtrading@gov.im or calling +44 1624 686500.

John Wannenburgh MHK, Chair of the OFT, said: