People asked to check toys are safe for children

With the festive season approaching, the Office of Fair Trading is reminding people to check toys are safe for children.

Consumers should be vigilant when wrapping presents, and pay attention to any warnings or symbols. This includes paying close attention to age limits and making sure they are suitable.

Symbols L-R: The CE mark, UKCA mark, BSI Kitemark, Lion Mark and Age suitability.

These symbols indicate that products meet applicable EU or UK legislation or standards, whether the manufacturer is a member of the British Toy and Hobby Association (Lion Mark) and the age suitability of toys due to hazards such as small parts.

Consumers can be reassured that items with these symbols follow safety guidelines and that the materials and manufacturing processes used are of the highest standard.

Care should be taken to avoid counterfeit toys as these are frequently made without adhering to those strict safety standards. Consumers should be particularly wary of toys that come with poorly written instructions, for example, including obvious typos, as these are often counterfeit.

Mr John Wannenburgh MHK, Chair of the OFT, said:

‘With cost of living pressures, it is going to be difficult financially this winter for many families. 'Consumers looking for a bargain need to be vigilant when buying cheaper versions of well-known toys in case they are counterfeit and potentially unsafe. 'It’s an old and much used adage but ‘if the deal seems too good to be true, then it probably is.’

Consumers who have concerns about any products should contact the Office of Fair Trading by calling 686500 or email iomfairtrading@gov.im.