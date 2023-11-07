Covid-19 Coronavirus

Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

Tuesday, 7 November 2023

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

  • 007624V TIERNANS IOM
  • 009885V GOLDSTONE LIMITED
  • 011478V 011478V Limited
  • 014818V 014818V Limited
  • 016792V KIVALINA THREE LIMITED
  • 017449V NUBIAN LIMITED
  • 018361V Lavender Limited
  • 018667V POLLYPROTECT SALES AND DISTRIBUTION (IOM) LIMITED

This 7 November 2023 Edward Clague, Registrar General.

