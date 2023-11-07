Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

007624V TIERNANS IOM

009885V GOLDSTONE LIMITED

011478V 011478V Limited

014818V 014818V Limited

016792V KIVALINA THREE LIMITED

017449V NUBIAN LIMITED

018361V Lavender Limited

018667V POLLYPROTECT SALES AND DISTRIBUTION (IOM) LIMITED

This 7 November 2023 Edward Clague, Registrar General.