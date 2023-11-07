Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 007624V TIERNANS IOM
- 009885V GOLDSTONE LIMITED
- 011478V 011478V Limited
- 014818V 014818V Limited
- 016792V KIVALINA THREE LIMITED
- 017449V NUBIAN LIMITED
- 018361V Lavender Limited
- 018667V POLLYPROTECT SALES AND DISTRIBUTION (IOM) LIMITED
This 7 November 2023 Edward Clague, Registrar General.