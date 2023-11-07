Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 080744C 080744C Limited
- 080745C 080745C Limited
- 080746C 080746C Limited
- 086538C Bartram Limited
- 117624C DRIFTVIEW INVESTMENTS LIMITED
- 121249C PCP PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 126571C TOTEK INVESTMENTS LIMITED
- 130798C INSPIRING ADVENTURES LTD
- 133755C TRUSTEEZE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS (IOM) LIMITED
- 134255C WealthEeze Holdings Limited
- 134276C WealthEeze Software Solutions Limited
This 7 November 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.