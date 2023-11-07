Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

080744C 080744C Limited

080745C 080745C Limited

080746C 080746C Limited

086538C Bartram Limited

117624C DRIFTVIEW INVESTMENTS LIMITED

121249C PCP PROPERTIES LIMITED

126571C TOTEK INVESTMENTS LIMITED

130798C INSPIRING ADVENTURES LTD

133755C TRUSTEEZE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS (IOM) LIMITED

134255C WealthEeze Holdings Limited

134276C WealthEeze Software Solutions Limited

This 7 November 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.